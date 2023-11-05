Skip to Content
Top Stories

Tyson recalls dinosaur-shaped nuggets due to small metal pieces

Tyson Foods, Inc. / NBC
By , ,
New
today at 2:57 PM
Published 3:09 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Tyson Foods is voluntarily recalling nearly 30,000 pounds of dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets due to the potential for small metal pieces in the product.

The recall affects 29-ounce bags of fully cooked fun nuggets breaded and shaped chicken patties with a "Best If Used by Date" of September 4, 2024.

The product was shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin for further distribution to the retail level.

So far, there has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product, but there are no additional reports of injury or illness.

The USDA urges consumers who may have these chicken nuggets in their freezer to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content