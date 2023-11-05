Tyson recalls dinosaur-shaped nuggets due to small metal pieces

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Tyson Foods is voluntarily recalling nearly 30,000 pounds of dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets due to the potential for small metal pieces in the product.

The recall affects 29-ounce bags of fully cooked fun nuggets breaded and shaped chicken patties with a "Best If Used by Date" of September 4, 2024.

The product was shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin for further distribution to the retail level.

So far, there has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product, but there are no additional reports of injury or illness.

The USDA urges consumers who may have these chicken nuggets in their freezer to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.