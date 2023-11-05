Skip to Content
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade organizers unveil new balloons

By
today at 10:22 AM
Published 10:37 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - This year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature some new characters, as well as some beloved fan favorites.

New balloons include Beagle Scout Snoopy by Peanuts Worldwide, Blue Cat and Chugs by Cool Cats, Kung Fu Panda's Po by Universal Pictures' Dreamworks Animation, Leo by Netflix, Monkey D. Luffy by Toei Animation, Pillsbury Doughboy by Pillsbury, and Uncle Dan from Illumination.

Macy's newest parade character balloons will take center stage during their outdoor test flights at Macy's Balloonfest, which is held in preparation for the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The parade will be held from 8:30am to noon on Thanksgiving Day in New York City, and feature 25 balloons, 30 floats, 17 big names music talents and nine marching bands.

Attendees can expect to see appearances from talents including Cher, Brandy, and Bell Biv DeVoe.

The 97th Macy's Day Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on NBC and Peacock.

NBC News

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

