Daylight savings time ends, Hawaii and most of Arizona unaffected

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It's that time of year again when we all fall back as daylight saving time ends, and we get an extra hour of sleep.

For people who have a clock or watch that doesn't automatically change the time, they had to rewind the clock before daylight savings time ended at 2:00am Sunday.

It's a century old tradition, but a few parts of the country wasn't affected because they don't observe daylight saving time at all.

These include Hawaii and most of Arizona, which use standard time year-round.