Skip to Content
Top Stories

Daylight savings time ends, Hawaii and most of Arizona unaffected

By ,
today at 10:03 AM
Published 10:19 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It's that time of year again when we all fall back as daylight saving time ends, and we get an extra hour of sleep.

For people who have a clock or watch that doesn't automatically change the time, they had to rewind the clock before daylight savings time ended at 2:00am Sunday.

It's a century old tradition, but a few parts of the country wasn't affected because they don't observe daylight saving time at all.

These include Hawaii and most of Arizona, which use standard time year-round.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content