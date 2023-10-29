Fans of Matthew Perry leave flowers near apartment building featured in “Friends”

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Matthew Perry fans paid tribute to the actor by leaving flowers near the apartment building featured on the sitcom, "Friends."

Perry died of an apparent drowning at his Pacific Palisades home on Saturday.

He was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the '90s sitcom "Friends."

According to law enforcement, there was no indication of foul play and no confirmed cause of death.

Fans are shocked and saddened by his death.

"I wasn't one of the original 'Friends' fans, but in the past few years, I decided to watch the whole series and I just kind of replayed it over and over again. Like when I can't go to sleep at night, it's like what I listen in my AirPods. And I just finished his book like earlier this year on Audible, and I think he really fought to have a great life and so, it's kind of sad that he made it out on the other side and he passed away." Yessy Gutierrez, a fan