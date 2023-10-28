Skip to Content
California News

Matthew Perry, ‘Friends’ actor, dead at 54

By ,
today at 6:13 PM
Published 6:34 PM

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There's some sad news for fans of the '90s NBC sitcom "Friends."

A representative for Matthew Perry and a law enforcement source said Saturday that the actor has died of an apparent drowning at his Pacific Palisades home in California.

Perry was 54-years-old.

Law enforcement sources said that a 911 call came in at 4:07pm, and it was treated as a water rescue. The source added that there was no apparent foul play.

Perry was best known for his role on "Friends" as Chandler Bing, a statistical analyst known for his sarcasm and one-liners.

More details surrounding perry's death are developing.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content