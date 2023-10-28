Matthew Perry, ‘Friends’ actor, dead at 54

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There's some sad news for fans of the '90s NBC sitcom "Friends."

A representative for Matthew Perry and a law enforcement source said Saturday that the actor has died of an apparent drowning at his Pacific Palisades home in California.

Perry was 54-years-old.

Law enforcement sources said that a 911 call came in at 4:07pm, and it was treated as a water rescue. The source added that there was no apparent foul play.

Perry was best known for his role on "Friends" as Chandler Bing, a statistical analyst known for his sarcasm and one-liners.

More details surrounding perry's death are developing.