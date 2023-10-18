X, formally known as Twitter, testing $1.00 user fee

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Elon Musk says X, formerly known as Twitter, is testing out a $1.00 annual subscription charge for some users.

The social media platform said Tuesday that the move is part of its efforts to combat spam and bot activity, and that the annual subscription is part of a program called "Not a Bot" that will first be tested in New Zealand and the Philippines.

Elon Musk previously said the company planned to move to a subscription fee model in September, but that the changes are not a profit driver.

Users who are unable or unwilling to pay the annual $1.00 fee will only be able to view posts and follow accounts.

It is not clear when the paid subscription will roll out worldwide.