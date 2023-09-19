X, formerly known as Twitter, announces moving toward monthly subscriptions

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Elon Musk said on Monday that X, formerly known as Twitter, is considering a monthly subscription for all users of the platform.

During a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Musk said the social network is "moving to having a small monthly payment for use of the X system" in order to combat a vast "armies of bots" that now exist on the social media site.

Musk did not say how much a subscription would cost, or what other features would or would not be included with a low tier subscription.

Currently, subscribers have the option to pay a monthly fee for a premium account, which offers enhanced features and engagement.

Musk's comments came during a discussion with netanyahu about anti-semitic speech on the social media network, suggesting a monthly fee would help fight the perception that X is full of hate speech by eliminating many of those unverified bots.

Musk also claimed the platform has 550 million "monthly users," who generate 100 to 200 million posts per day. However, he did not disclose how many of those users are bots compared to authentic accounts.