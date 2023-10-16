Warm start to the week with even warmer days to come

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Dry conditions and well-above-normal temperatures will continue

through the work week.

High temperatures were 10-11 degrees above our seasonal average for both Yuma and El Centro.

A ridging remains in place across the Desert Southwest, which will keep our temperatures about 10+ degrees hotter than normal.

Even though we are dealing with excessive heat, it's still important to remember heat safety.

Warmest days of the week are expected Thursday and Friday, with near or record-breaking heat is possible.

Cooler temperatures are not expected to settle into the area until late into the weekend.