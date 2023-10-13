Iranian backed Hamas terrorists strike Israel killing more than a thousand

WASHINGTON, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - The vicious war of pure evil against Israel leaves over 1,000 people dead and hundreds injured in the vicious terrorist attacks. The deadliest assault the country had witnessed in nearly half a century.

President Biden issued a statement condemning the brutality by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists. "Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and it's people, and any other party hostile to Israel, seeking advantage in this situation. We stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support."

As you might recall, President Biden recently transferred six billion dollars in funds to the Iranians, in exchange for the 5 American prisoners. The funds were channeled through various banks around the globe.

Now, the Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists happen to launch missile airstrikes at Israel, within weeks of the international money transfer. Biden basically funded Iranian terrorists then makes a press statement, expressing he'll step up full force to aid Israel in whatever arms of defense the country needs.

Could it be, the President of the United States backing both an ally and enemy, creating a warzone. Biden continues to to turn over billions to aid Ukraine. Russia retaliates unleashing airstrikes last week killing dozens of civilians during the night.

Not to mention that Iran is sending drones and weapons to Russia to fight in Ukraine. So, by opening up that money, he not only funds the attack on Israel, but undermines his own war efforts in Ukraine.