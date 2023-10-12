Hamas terrorist massacre against Israel leaves hundreds of people slaughtered and communities torched

WASHINGTON, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - The scene of a massacre that no one human being should ever endure in a lifetime. Hundreds of innocent people, being slaughtered and left dead in the streets.

Young children caught in the Israel-Gaza war, deprived of food and basic needs. Survivors witnessing unimaginable terror, people being shot dead right in front of them, blood stains on doors and walls of homes, watching civilians being stripped from their families, taken hostage by Hamas terrorists.

A modern day war-zone of militants gunning down hundreds of people in communities, right inside their homes. Israeil Major Itai Vervu said on Tuesday, "Mothers, fathers, babies, young families killed in their beds, in the protection room, in the dining room, in their garden. It's not a war, it's a battlefield. It's a massacre, some victims were decapitated. I've never seen anything like this, and I've served for over 40 years."

Dead bodies everywhere, buildings and homes burnt to the ground, torched cars and piles of rubble and other wreckage. With no regard for humanity and only one purpose in mind, the Iranian-led Hamas terrorists will stop at nothing to take over power.

Leaders of Fance, Italy, Germany, Britain, Norway and Austria are among the dozens of countries to join forces with the United States in defense and support of Israel's right to self-defense.