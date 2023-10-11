Skip to Content
Staying breezy as temperatures continue to get cooler

today at 3:55 PM
Published 3:42 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An area of low pressure toward the north will filter cooler air down to the Desert Southwest, which means cooler temperatures and increasing winds for our area.

Breezy conditions are anticipated across the area this today through Thursday with highest peak gusts of 25-30 MPH is expected.

Tracking winds to be coming from the west before shifting direction tomorrow where winds will be coming from the north.

With the continuing winds and blowing dust, air quality is something that could be changing by the hour, as of now we have a mixture of some good air quality even up to hazardous closer to Salton City.

A warming trend is anticipated by the weekend and persisting into early next week with temperatures returning back above normal.

Dry conditions will continue as well for the next several days with no rain chances expected.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

