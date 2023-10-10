People across the country hold pro-Israel rallies

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Across the country, communities came together to show support for Israel.

A massive crowd gathered in Brooklyn, New York for a prayer vigil that organizers say was to pray for the "murdered, wounded, displaced, held hostage and those still unaccounted."

In Los Angeles, California, pro-Israel demonstrators flew flags and held signs to show their support for the Jewish state.

At the University of Maryland, students came together for a candle light vigil that was filled with prayers and songs.

In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, community leaders called for unity and solidarity in support of Israel in the wake of the weekend attacks.

And in Hollywood, Florida, an emotional crowd came together to light candles and say prayers for those impacted by the devastating violence.