Skip to Content
Top Stories

People across the country hold pro-Israel rallies

NBC
By ,
New
today at 6:13 AM
Published 6:27 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Across the country, communities came together to show support for Israel.

A massive crowd gathered in Brooklyn, New York for a prayer vigil that organizers say was to pray for the "murdered, wounded, displaced, held hostage and those still unaccounted."

In Los Angeles, California, pro-Israel demonstrators flew flags and held signs to show their support for the Jewish state.

At the University of Maryland, students came together for a candle light vigil that was filled with prayers and songs.

In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, community leaders called for unity and solidarity in support of Israel in the wake of the weekend attacks.

And in Hollywood, Florida, an emotional crowd came together to light candles and say prayers for those impacted by the devastating violence.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content