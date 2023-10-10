No winner in Monday’s Powerball jackpot, rising to $1.73 billion

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It happened again. No one won the big jackpot in Monday night's $1.5 billion Powerball lottery drawing.

No tickets matched all six numbers: 67, 34, 46, 55, 16, and the Powerball number was 14. However, four tickets did match five numbers. Those are worth $1 million each.

That means the next drawing will be for an astounding $1.73 billion jackpot, the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

If a winning ticket it sold for Wednesday night's drawing, then the winner, or winners, can opt for a cash pay out of $756.6 million.

According to Forbes, that would actually come down to $575 million after a mandatory 24% federal tax withholding.