Tupac Shakur’s shooting suspect appears in Las Vegas court

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The shooting suspect for the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, Duane Keith Davis, appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Davis, also known as Keffe D, was arrested on Friday, September 29.

According to Las Vegas police, the shooting was in retailiation for attacking Davis's nephew, Orlando Anderson. Footage of the incident was shown via a press conference after Davis's arrest.

According to Steve Wolfson, the Las Vegas-Clark County District Attorney, Davis couldn't be arraigned "until he has a lawyer." Wolfson said Davis retained a lawyer from California named Edi Faal, but Faal couldn't be at the court appearance Tuesday.

However, Faal said he was only helping Davis find an attorney within the state of Nevada.

Rescheduling

As a result, Davis asked the judge, Tierra Jones, for a two-week continuance, and the judge accepted Davis' request and rescheduled the arraignment for Wednesday, October 19, according to Wolfson.

"That is when he will formerly enter a plea of not guilty, I believe. Then at that point, the judge will set a date for jury trial," Wolfson disclosed.

Following Davis's court appearance, Wolfson held a press conference where he said Davis is "presumed innocent until a court proceeding, a criminal justice system, proves his guilt."

However, Wolfson said Davis is on no-bail, and will continue "at least until his next court appearance."

To watch the livestream of Davis' court appearance and Wolfson's press conference, see attached videos.