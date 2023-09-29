Las Vegas authorities hold press conference about arrest of suspected killer in Tupac Shakur’s killing

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Las Vegas police have arrested 60-year-old Duane Davis in connection to the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur.

Police say Davis, who is also known as "Keffe D," ordered the hip hop icon's murder, provided the gun, and was in the Cadillac at the time of the the fatal drive-by shooting.

In a press conference Friday, police shared surveillance video from the night of the shooting. They say the video shows Shakur and other members of his record label attacking Davis' nephew, Orlando Anderson. Police believed it was Anderson who would later shoot Shakur as retaliation.

Investigators say that while the arrest is a long time coming, justice will finally be served.

"It has often been said, 'Justice delayed is justice denied.' It's a quote we hear often and for many, many years when talking about our legal system, but not in this case. Today, justice will be served in the murder of Tupac Shakur," said Steve Wolfson, District Attorney for Clark County.

Davis has been charged with murder with use of a deadly weapon. To watch the full press conference, see attached video or click here. Also attached is Davis' mugshot, released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).