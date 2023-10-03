Skip to Content
House makes history, Kevin McCarthy voted out of chamber

WASHINGTON, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - Today for the first time in U.S. history, Republican lawmaker, Kevin McCarthy becomes the only House Speaker booted out of power in a vote of 216-210.  

The House voted to remove McCarthy as Speaker, a move without precedent in American modern history. The chaos in Congress sparked concerns, over upholding the power of honesty in governing policies.  

The motion to vacate the speaker's chair was a bi-partisan decision, between Republicans and Democrats.

  A dramatic vote led by Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida Republican.  McCarthy expressed, "I think you you've got a real institutional problem.  Doing what's right isn't easy.  But it's necessary.  I took a risk for the American public."

