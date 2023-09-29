11 migrants injured following overnight crash

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - 11 migrants from Colombia were in a government van owned by the National Migration Institute when they suffered a traffic accident early Friday morning.

According to a police report, a white Toyota Hiace was transporting the migrants on Ninth Street, near the intersection with CETYS Road. The driver ran a red light and crashed into a bus.

As a result, the van's passengers, which contained six women and five men, suffered serious injuries, including an 11-year-old child.

Three of the migrants suffered serious injuries and were taken to General Hospital. Authorities requested the support from the Red Cross ambulance, paramedics, the Brigadas del Sol rescue team, and other medical personnel to transport the injured migrants to the hospital.

The driver was identified as a 56-year-old Mexicali man. He was arrested and booked into a Mexicali city jail by authorities. The investigation remains ongoing.