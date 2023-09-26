Skip to Content
Monday night's Powerball draws no winner

today at 6:11 AM
Published 6:21 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Powerball jackpot has now climbed to $835 million. The winning numbers in Monday night's drawing were 50, 10, 36, 22, 12 and the Powerball was 4.

There was no winner in Monday night's drawing. The next drawing is Wednesday, September 27.

There have been 29 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner since a Powerball jackpot was won on July 19.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

NBC News

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

