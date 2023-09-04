Nevada flooding keeps Burning Man attendees stranded

BLACK ROCK CITY, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Flooding in Nevada is keeping thousands of attendees at the Burning Man event stranded in Black Rock City.

Heavy rains inundated the area and created thick, ankle-deep mud which sticks to campers' shoes and vehicle tires.

An estimated 70,000+ attendees were isolated at the venue known as the Black Rock City as rain returned on Sunday.

They were told to shelter in place and conserve food, water and fuel after a rainstorm swamped the area.

The CEO of the Burning Man Project, Marian Goodell, made an appearance on the Today Show on Sunday saying, "There is no cause for panic."

"We are accustomed to extreme weather here. It was 107 degrees here last year, for several days. And it's it's kind of part of the challenge and the ritual to actually, you know, be in the middle of extreme weather and work our way out of it gracefully," Goodell added.