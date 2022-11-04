Shooting in El Centro after drug deal gone wrong

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Now to an update we brought you as breaking news last night, November 3, El Centro Police confirm a shooting injured one man after a drug deal gone wrong.

The shooting happened on Fourth Avenue and Wake Street across from Starbucks.

Police say the victim was shot in the leg and was airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center.

The suspect was arrested on the scene. Thuan Nguyen is one witness who recalls seeing the horrifying scene from his car.

"I saw the guy open the door and grab some stuff from the other guy and the other guy said hey and then the guy pulled a gun out and shot the other guy, I have lived here for 12 years this is the first time I see this," he said.

Officers say they also found over one pound of marijuana during the arrest.

