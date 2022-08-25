Man sentenced to over 10 years for fentanyl-led death of Central Union High School student

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was sentenced to 130 months in prison after distributing fentanyl to a Central Union High School football player which led to his death, according to the Department of Justice.

Lorenzo Anthony Garcia, 23, pleaded guilty on October 8, 2021 for knowingly selling the drug to the 15-year-old student.

The victim, Josue M. Garcia Moreno, bought the fentanyl on October 6, 2019 and his great-grandfather found his body two days later.

The prosecutor at Garcia's hearing said Garcia was aware of Josue's death but still planned to keep selling the drug to others.

U.S. District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel stated, “fentanyl is a drug so powerful that it takes a life in the blink of an eye. There is no recovery, no redress, no rehabilitation. Just misery.”