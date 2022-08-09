Arizona Senator Mark Kelly visits the Yuma border

Senator Kelly most recently visited the border on May 20th

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Arizona Senator Mark Kelly is back at the border in Yuma.

This visit comes following the Senator's announcement that the Department of Homeland Security will move forward on multiple wall construction projects in Yuma, closing gaps that have been problematic for law enforcement.

Senator Kelly also recently introduced legislation with Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema which would expand the Border Patrol and raise agent pay if signed into law.

