Arizona Senate primary election

It’s been a steady pace at election centers throughout Yuma County Tuesday.

Arizona Attorney General and candidate Mark Brnovich says this election has always been about Arizona’s future.

“I have said from the very beginning that Mark Kelly doesn’t represent Arizona values. We know he votes with Chuck Schumer 97% of the time. He votes with Bernie Sanders 90% of the time. So we need someone running against Mark Kelly that could stand up and articulate and defend Arizona values,” says Republican U.S. Senate Candidate for Arizona Mark Brnovich.

Blake Masters says our southern border must be addressed.

“I’m running against some good guys and a lot of us agree on so many of the fundamentals, right? We gotta secure the border. We have to stop the runaway inflation. We should let police do their jobs, right? How ‘bout that? So all those issues are very important,” explains Republican U.S. Senate Candidate for Arizona Blake Masters.

While Republican candidates are watching the polls Sen. Mark Kelly announces on Twitter the passing of the PACT Act, which helps Veterans get the medical care they need as a result of exposure to harmful toxins.

The winner of the primary election will run against Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly and Libertarian Marc Victor.