Republican-backed bill fails at Senate level

13 On Your Side’s Arlette Yousif spoke with some locals to get their thoughts

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Arizona Senators voted Monday against a bill that would have outlawed or restricted ballot drop boxes.

The state Republican party tried to ban the use of voter drop boxes over allegations of voter fraud. But the vote on the bill was not in their favor.

Two Republicans joined Arizona Democrats in voting against House Bill 2238, a bill that would have done away with ballot drop boxes across the state.

Immediately after the vote, State Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita said this bill, in its current form, does not advance election integrity, which is one reason she voted against the ban.

State Senator Paul Boyer’s goal appears to focus on keeping the ease of voting for all Arizona citizens.

One local says for him it's convenient.

“Yea, I think we should continue using them. Ok, because it’s one place that people know when they put their letter in, their ballot in, they know it’s going to be taken care of,” says Wayne Amon.

One local believes the boxes are well protected.

“They’re sealed well and I’m sure they’re well protected just like a soda machine that’s outside. And you know that it was vandalized, then you would know,” explains Luz Orta.

And with regard to the risk of fraud…

“I don’t think it’s an opportunity for voter fraud, especially if it’s just on votes. If it’s mixed with regular letters, you don’t know what’s going to happen,” says Amon.

Another local says he has a better idea.

“Well, I guess if someone just stands guard, I guess. No need for fraud,” explains Trace Martinez.

Drop boxes will continue to be an option for voters in Arizona, including for the upcoming primary election on August 2.