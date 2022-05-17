One arrested after car pursuit for attempted smuggling

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Customs and Border Patrol says a man was arrested after attempting to smuggle two others into the United States.

On Sunday at about 3:55 p.m., agents tried to stop a Ford Explorer on Interstate 8 near Gordon's Well exit but the vehicle continued to drive.

The Explorer was stopped after four tires were deflated using vehicle immobilization devices, although the driver continue to escape.

Two passengers eventually left the Explorer and were arrested by agents.

A medical team determined two people had to be taken to the hospital for assistance while the 30-year-old driver was taken in for processing and will be facing charges.

