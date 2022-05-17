Gadsden School District band teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a minor sentenced to prison

Felix Armenta Lopez will face five years behind bars, five years on probation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 42-year-old, Felix Armenta Lopez, will spend time behind bars after being sentenced Tuesday to five years in the Arizona Department of Corrections, followed by five more years of supervised probation.

He will also be placed on the sex offender list for life.

Armenta Lopez was one of the lead band directors in the Gadsden Elementary School District, responsible for year-round band instruction, as well as band camps.

He was arrested and charged with nine counts of sexual misconduct with a minor last June. Shortly after, the school district announced he would no longer be associated with the district.

Although the complaint was filed last June, followed by his arrest, the alleged sexual misconduct is said to have happened from 2011 to 2013.

Armenta Lopez pled guilty last month after accepting the state's plea offer, in a deal that dismissed seven of the nine counts.

He will serve the five-year prison term for count one, followed by five years of supervised probation for count two.