Man sentenced to 30 months for taking migrants across the border

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man from Tucson was sentenced to over two years in prison after pleading guilty to transporting migrants across the U.S./ Mexico border.

On October 1, 2021, Nogales Police Department officers witnessed five people enter 30-year-old Andrew Ryan Lozinski's car.

U.S. Border Patrol agents were called and then stopped Lozinski's car which led them on a highspeed chase.

During the chase, Lozinski told the occupants in his car to get out but two were dragged for a short distance after being entangled by the seatbelts.

Lozinski was arrested after a spike strip popped the vehicle's tires and Lozinski crashed into a fence.