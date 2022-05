YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man facing murder charges in Yuma has been appointed a new attorney after weeks of not being represented.

After a hostile relationship with his previous attorney, defendant Gabriel Aragon requested a new one.

Back in March of 2019, Aragon allegedly shot a man to death at a Yuma gas station.

He will now be represented by an attorney based out of Phoenix.