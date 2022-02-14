Two women accused of child abuse at MCAS appear in court, now facing criminal charges

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two former supervisors with the Child Development Center at MCAS Yuma accused of alleged child abuse appeared in court again on Monday.

27-year-old Valerie McKinstry and 27-year-old Katherine McCombs appeared in Yuma County Superior Court and were handed indictments as criminal charges after initially being charged in civil court.

McKinstry is charged with 13 counts of intentional child abuse, while McCombs is charged with the same crime on seven counts.

Both defendants, who were supervisors at the Child Development Center (CDC) at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma (MCAS), have been accused of imposing known physical harm and intentional danger to multiple children.

All counts of these charges from the state are Class 4 felonies.

On Monday, McKinstry appeared in front of judge Roger Nelson in person and was presented with a criminal indictment. She and her attorney then made it known they were maintaining a not-guilty plea.

McCombs appeared telephonically under the same circumstances as she currently resides out of state in California. In an earlier hearing, it was granted by the court that she could appear over the phone.

MCAS learned of the alleged abuse back in March 2021 after reviewing surveillance camera footage inside the Child Development Center. MCAS then notified the Yuma Police Department which then led to an investigation before a long-form complaint was filed in December 2021.

Both defendants are not in custody but have been issued a no-contact order with any of the victims involved. Several victim representatives were at the hearing or over the phone.

No specific details of the accusations have yet been offered by MCAS or YPD.

MCAS stands firm on having no comment at this time.

News 11 is also waiting on the official police report from last year and will continue to follow any developments.

McKinstry and McCombs will appear back in court in late March.