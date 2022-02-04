Skip to Content
Top Stories
By , ,
Published 7:21 AM

Arizona House votes to ban critical race theory in schools

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - As part of the GOP’s nationwide push to block diversity instruction they’ve termed as “critical race theory," Arizona’s House of Representatives has voted to put limits on teaching race and gender in schools.

The measure is the latest front in the ever-evolving debate over how to teach U.S. history involving racism in the nation’s past and present.

This would ban instruction that “promotes or advocates for any form of blame or judgment on the basis of race, ethnicity or sex.”

It also seeks to outlaw a list of concepts, including that a person should feel “discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress” because of their race, ethnicity or sex.

House Republicans voted along party lines to send the measure to the Senate. Democrats said the measure would chill discussions about history and contemporary event s in the classroom because teachers will fear losing their jobs if they broach the subject of race.

Republicans included a ban on critical race theory in the state budget last year, but it was among many new policies later thrown out by the Arizona Supreme Court.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

AP News

Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content