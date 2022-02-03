Arizona Senate approves transgender sports bill

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - The Arizona Senate has voted to bar transgender girls and women from competing on the high school or college sports team that aligns with their gender identity.

The measure known as the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” cleared the Senate in a 16-13 party-line vote and goes next to the House.

Backers argue it is needed to prevent transgender women and girls from dominating women’s sporting events, claiming they are naturally stronger.

But opponents fear the proposal is “cruel," arguing that it targets vulnerable young people who are already struggling to fit in and want to play sports with their friends.

The proposed Arizona law is the latest to be pushed across the U.S. since Idaho enacted a similar law in 2020. At least 10 states have adopted similar policies through legislation or executive orders.

Court cases challenging the law are underway in at least four of those states.

The laws are part of the ongoing culture wars that have seen conservative Republicans battling LGBTQ rights advocates across the country.