Tanker truck rolls over on Florida’s turnpike

MIAMI (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A tanker truck rolled over headed northbound on Florida's Turnpike in southwest Miami-Dade, halting traffic Friday afternoon during rush hour at the start of Memorial Day weekend.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a crash between two SUVs caused the fuel tanker traveling northbound on the turnpike to rollover.

The overturned tanker truck impacted all lanes of the turnpike and spilled fuel onto the roadway. Firefighters and hazmat teams worked to contain the leak.

11 people were seen and released by paramedics at the scene and troopers said only minor injuries were reported.

Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes until the scene was cleared.