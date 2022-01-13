Skip to Content
Drug overdoses surge 21%

(KYMA, KECY) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports drug overdose deaths have reached a new record high.

More than 101,000 people died of an overdose in the U.S. between June 2020 and June 2021.

That's nearly 21% higher than a year earlier.

Two-thirds of those deaths were caused by synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.

Substances such as cocaine and methamphetamine accounted for about 30%.

All but five states saw an increase year-over-year.

Vermont was the hardest hit, with an increase as high as 55%.

