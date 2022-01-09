City of Tucson remembers fallen during 11th anniversary of mass shooting

Survivors use opportunity to share testimony

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Tucsonans are remembering those who fell victim to a mass shooting 11 years ago. They took the opportunity Saturday to gather at El Presidio Park, near the historic Pima County Courthouse.

Officials rang a bell at 10:10 a.m. commemorating victims of the January 8 shooting, like then-congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords who was shot in the head.

Event organizers chose this hour specifically because it's the the same time the gunman opened fire. His bullets hit a total of 19 people, killing six.

Having survived, Giffords led the pledge of allegiance and joined others in remembering.

Survivors and the families of those affected say the Tucson community has had a huge impact in helping with their healing process.

Among the victims killed was 63-year-old Federal Judge John Roll and a nine-year-old girl named Christina Taylor-Green.