SCOTUS to take up Biden’s vaccine mandate for employers

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Some 84 million people could be required to get vaccinated, or tested, before they go to work as the Supreme Court will be looking at two of the federal government's Covid-19 vaccine mandates on Friday.

The vaccine-or-testing requirement for employees of large businesses and the vaccine mandate for health care providers who get funding through medicare or medicaid.

The states challenging the mandates believe they're unconstitutional because they disregard state sovereignty, but the Department of Justice will argue the mandates are critical to the country's Covid-19 response and recovery.

The Supreme Court will have to determine whether the mandates should take effect while the questions of legality and constitutionality continue to play out.

Whatever the justices decide, it might foreshadow the way the court could handle future cases regarding executive power.