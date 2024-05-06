Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet with biotech experts

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Secretary of State Antony Blinken is meeting with biotech experts in Menlo Park on Monday.

According to NBC Bay Area, Blinken is also set to deliver a keynote speech at the RSA Conference and is set to announce the rollout of the Biden administration's new International Cyberspace and Digital Policy Strategy.

Prior to that, Blinken is said to meet with the biotech experts at a firm in Menlo Park before heading to the conference in San Francisco.

