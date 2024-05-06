Skip to Content
California Politics

Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet with biotech experts

By ,
today at 9:08 AM
Published 9:20 AM

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Secretary of State Antony Blinken is meeting with biotech experts in Menlo Park on Monday.

According to NBC Bay Area, Blinken is also set to deliver a keynote speech at the RSA Conference and is set to announce the rollout of the Biden administration's new International Cyberspace and Digital Policy Strategy.

Prior to that, Blinken is said to meet with the biotech experts at a firm in Menlo Park before heading to the conference in San Francisco.

To watch the livestream, see attached video.

Article Topic Follows: California Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

NBC News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content