Police dismantles encampment at UC San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There was a large police presence on the University of California (UC) San Diego campus Monday morning as authorities asked demonstrators to leave and began dismantling an encampment.

Police arrived early at the "Gaza solidarity" encampment site on campus.

UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla called on students, faculty, and staff to peacefully disperse, saying the encampment tripled in size in violation of the group's commitment not to expand.

Chancellor Khosla also said the encampment posed an unacceptable safety and security hazard on campus.

The encampment was cleared by 7:30am and demonstrators were taken to jail by San Diego County sheriffs.

All classes were moved remotely effective immediately.