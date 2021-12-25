Crossroads Mission serves over 4,600 meals during “3 Days of Christmas”

Part of seasonal tradition to feed the locals

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Crossroads Rescue Mission has once again fed the Yuma community with it's three days of Christmas celebration.

Mission staff began serving meals Thursday morning as part of its "3 Days of Christmas." These festivities ran all the way through Saturday at 944 S Arizona Ave.

According to the mission a total of 1,499 and 1,235 meals were served Thursday and Friday, respectfully.

And nearly 2,000 have been given out so far Christmas Day at 1,936 meals.

The first day featured a band made up of members from local Vertical Church.

Some meals have been delivered to certain homes, while others were saved for military and veterans.