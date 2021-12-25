Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 4:39 PM

Crossroads Mission serves over 4,600 meals during “3 Days of Christmas”

Crossroads Rescue Mission/Facebook

Part of seasonal tradition to feed the locals

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Crossroads Rescue Mission has once again fed the Yuma community with it's three days of Christmas celebration.

Mission staff began serving meals Thursday morning as part of its "3 Days of Christmas." These festivities ran all the way through Saturday at 944 S Arizona Ave.

According to the mission a total of 1,499 and 1,235 meals were served Thursday and Friday, respectfully.

And nearly 2,000 have been given out so far Christmas Day at 1,936 meals.

The first day featured a band made up of members from local Vertical Church.

Some meals have been delivered to certain homes, while others were saved for military and veterans.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Caleb J. Fernández

Upon earning his bachelor’s degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content