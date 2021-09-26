Skip to Content
Vertical Church holds grand re-opening after a year of construction

Luis Lopez

The church, which has been around for 15 years, welcomed back its parishioners on Sunday - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - One of Yuma’s local churches just got a massive facelift.

The Vertical Church, located off of 32nd street, in Yuma, held its grand re-opening on Sunday after being reconstructed for more than a year.


The church held services at 9:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 12:00 p.m.

Among the churches’ new features includes an auditorium that holds 3,000 people, a new kids area, and even a cafe inside.

Those with the church say that today’s opening is just part of what they want to do.

The church's creative director, Stephen Yung, says that the re-opening is just part of what they want to accomplish.

"This day, this opening is huge for us, this is a huge milestone in where we want to go, with our overall goal, our mission is never ending," Yung said.

The church has been around for over 15 years, initially only holding 50 people in it’s original building.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez is a MMJ covering both news and sports for both CBS 13 and NBC 11. Working his first professional newsroom job, Luis is a 2021 graduate of San Diego State University, where he majored in Journalism.

