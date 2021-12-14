Six migrants found in a hearse near Tucson, two arrested

Migrants found attempting to camouflage in a hearse

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two individuals were arrested and accused of transporting six migrants in a hearse near Tucson, Arizona.

Tucson Border Patrol agents used a camera system and saw a suspicious vehicle near the border on Thursday evening.

An agent stopped the vehicle as it was driving on State Route 286, when the agent discovered six migrants camouflaged in the back of the hearse.

The driver and passenger were arrested for human smuggling, then the hearse was seized.