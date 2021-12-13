Skip to Content
Migrant with multiple convictions to return to Mexico

Sentence of over a decade in prison announced for migrant

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Wellton Border Patrol agents arrested an undocumented immigrant who was later found to have multiple convictions.

37-year-old Cesar Alejandro Lopez-Leal was previously sentenced to more than seven years in prison for possession of meth and for illegal possession of a firearm.

Lopez-Leal has been sentenced to another 12 months in prison for illegal entry to the United States.

He is scheduled to return to Mexico after serving his sentence.

