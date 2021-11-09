Skip to Content
Yuma Border Patrol agents rescue seven migrants lost in desert

U.S. BORDER PATROL YUMA

Agents traverse desert for multiple rescues

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Saturday, November 6, Yuma Sector Border Patrol received a call from a man who was lost in the desert.

The man said he illegally crossed into the U.S. and was wandering the desert for five days without food and water.

Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents located the man about four hours after the call and rescued him from atop a mountain.

Two hours after the rescue, six other migrants, two adults and two minors, sent out a distress call and were rescued less than two hours later from the desert as well.

