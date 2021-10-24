Weekly Rewind: Car crashes, runaway suspect, former marine stops robbery

From a couple of crashes to a marine hero

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A three-vehicle crash in Yuma's South County left one person dead and sent four others to the hospital.

The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) says it was called to Avenue C and Highway 95 just before 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. SCFD firefighters arrived to find a large box truck on top of a small silver sedan. Another white sedan was in the center lane.

While many mornings for former marine James Kilcer involve a routine trip to a Chevron gas station in the Foothills before heading to his job at Yuma Proving Ground, Wednesday morning panned out much differently.

Kilcer spent his morning stopping an armed robbery. The Yuma County Sheriffs Office says that the robbery took place at about 4:30 a.m. Three robbers walked into the Chevron, with one pointing a gun at the cash register.

Then, just moments later, Kilcer grabs the gun from one suspect and forced him down. Another suspect dropped to the floor, while the third could be seen running off in surveillance footage.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a single-vehicle collision in the area of Avenue D ½ and County 9 ½ Street at about 6:43 p.m.

According to YCSO Public Affairs Specialist Tania Pavlak, "The initial investigation revealed a Polaris UTV was traveling westbound along a farm access road when the driver failed to observe the road ended at a canal."

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is on the lookout for an armed robber.

YPD says the suspect held up a business on S. 4th Avenue near 9th Street just before one Monday afternoon. Officers say he came in, claimed to have a gun, and demanded money. They say he got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one got hurt.

According to the Center of Disease Control (CDC), there have been over 45 million Coronavirus related cases within the U.S.

Taking those numbers into account, California makes up about 9% of cases and Arizona has about 4.5% of those related cases.

When it comes to vaccinations, the CDC states that 410 million doses have been administered, with California making up 8% of those doses, and Arizona at about 5.1% of doses administered.