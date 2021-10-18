Suspect on the run after armed robbery near 4th Avenue

Unidentified man with a gun robs store

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is on the lookout for an armed robber.

YPD says the suspect held up a business on S. 4th Avenue near 9th Street just before one Monday afternoon. Officers say he came in, claimed to have a gun, and demanded money. They say he got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one got hurt.

Witnesses describe the suspect as Hispanic man, about 5'7", with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie or jacket, black pants, and a blue mask hiding his face. He was last seen heading east on Orange Avenue on foot.

YPD encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.