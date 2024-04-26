Join Ballet Yuma in an elegant evening for their Off Stage benefit event

Ballet Yuma is inviting the community to celebrate their 30th year anniversary

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Ballet Yuma, a non-profit organization is hosting their 3rd annual Off Stage benefit event this Saturday April 27 at the Yuma Art Center on Main St.

The community is asked to come support, enjoy wonderful performances and immerse yourself in the scenic beauty as they celebrate the grace and passion of ballet.

24 dancers are performing and the ages range from about 13 to 18 years old.

Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m. with performances following at 6 p.m.

Kathleen Sinclair, the Ballet Yuma artistic director said their mission is to provide quality dance training, performance and education for the community.

She says this event is significant because it's the kickoff for their 30 for 30 campaign.

"The board of directors has worked hard in gathering funds to start a legacy endowment and we finally have the initial funds," says Sinclair. "We would like to see the endowment grow to $300,000 and to kind of match the 30 years."

One of the dancers, Sasha Klepach says she's been dancing since the age of four and can't live without it.

"I think it's just been such an integral part of my life, and it's just taught me so many things," says Klepach. "And, you know, after school, what do I do? I do ballet, and it's just been all I know."

Sinclair says watching the dancers get to perform in front of people, you get to see their true self.

"So all their hard work gets to be celebrated on stage. They get the feedback from the people and I always tell my dancers, when you're an artist, you have something special and the people in the audience want to see that," Sinclair adds.

Food will be served, along with a cocktail bar.

"There is wonderful hors d'oeuvre by Chef Juan, along with a full dinner and dessert. City of Yuma will have their bar open," Sinclair mentions.

Tickets are $100.

You can purchase tickets here.