Three-car crash leaves one person dead in the South County

Truck collides with sedan - three seriously injured

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A three-vehicle crash in Yuma's South County left one person dead and sent four others to the hospital.

The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) says it was called to Avenue C and Highway 95 just before 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. SCFD firefighters arrived to find a large box truck on top of a small silver sedan. Another white sedan was in the center lane.

Firefighters say the driver of the white sedan did not survive the crash. A driver and two passengers were trapped in the silver sedan. Crews used hydraulic tools to cut away parts of the vehicle to free them. All three suffered serious injuries. SCFD paramedics took them to Yuma Regional Medical Center.

SCFD says the truck driver managed to escape the wreckage on his own. He suffered moderate injuries. Rural Metro paramedics took him to the hospital as well.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is investigating the cause of the crash.

The identify of the victim has not yet been released.