El Centro Fire Chief describes experiences fighting Caldor Fire

Cedric Ceseña says strike teams face long days trying to protect homes - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Evacuations are well underway at South Lake Tahoe, but a crew of local firefighters are staying put. It's their job to try to protect the homes from which residents are fleeing in the face of fast-moving flames.

Strike teams have been deploying in support of California's wildfires all summer long. This team, made up of firefighters from both Imperial County and Yuma, has been battling the Caldor Fire since August 30.

The blaze has blackened more than 204,000 acres of land in the Eldorado National Forest southwest of Lake Tahoe. It's threatening more than 34,000 structures, and has already destroyed hundreds of homes. Local firefighters are there to make sure flames don't consume any more.

Teams are currently stationed at Grizzly Flats. That's about five-miles from the fire line. Interim El Centro Fire Chief Cedric Ceseña says the days are long, typically starting at 4 in the morning.

"We have five engines that are protecting around 550 homes against spot fires, and we may be here until midnight," said Ceseña.

The Chief says the 21 firefighters from the Imperial Valley and Yuma have their hands full. He says they're encountering more and more spot fires in residential areas, and high winds are fanning the flames.

Chief Ceseña shares more of the team's experiences with News 11's Wiley Jawhary Thursday on the Early Edition at 5 p.m.