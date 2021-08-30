Yuma firefighters are called back to NorCal

Top Stories

YFD spokesman hopes crews won't be gone the full two weeks

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - California authorities sent another aid request to the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) on Sunday. At 3 a.m. Monday, the Department sent an engine and four firefighters up to Northern California to help battle flames.

Public Information Officer Mike Erfert confirms YFD crews met with Imperial Valley Task Force members in Westmoreland, California before heading north.

He says they began their trip to the "Caldor Fire" as soon as they were done assembling.

According to the public all-risk incident web information management system, the fire has burned nearly 180,000 acres and is only 14% contained.

This is also the third deployment of YFD firefighters sent to Northern California. Crews just returned Thursday, after spending two weeks battling the "Monument Fire."

Erfert hopefully says, "Although deployed personnel are prepared to be gone for up to 2 weeks, we hope that they will not be needed for that long."