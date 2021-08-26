Family of double homicide victim speaks out for first time since murders

Top Stories

The victim's mother and grandmother still stunned by Monday's tragedy - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez and News 11's Arlette Yousif report

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The family of a Yuma woman found brutally murdered is sharing their grief.

Wilder's mother, Tamecia Sadler, spoke with KYMA on Thursday. Her mother remembers her as someone who always brightened her day.

"My daughter was so beautiful. Oh, she was so silly," says Wilder's mother Tamecia Sadler.

Tamacia's son, Roy Jr, also brought joy into any room he entered, which was something he was just learning to express.

“Oh my God, he was everything, he wasn’t a talker but he had just finally started like communicating you know over the phone, so he would always give me the kisses.”

Tamacia and her son moved to Yuma about a year ago, after her then-husband was stationed at MCAS Yuma.

But her mother says Tamacia began living with the suspect, Wilhite, after she separated from her husband.

Wilder was set to start her own eyelash busines, which was one of the last things they talked about just hours before she was killed, with Wilhite even showing his support for the business.

“She was excited, he was excited, that was Monday night! She said ‘mom it’s time to get busy and he said ‘we finna get lit’ so I mean it was no indication, I don’t know what happened.”

Police arrived the scene Tuesday, at their home on Magnolia Ave. finding both Tamacia and her son murdered.

Officers have only released the initial cause of death as severe blunt force trauma.

Wilhite was still present when police arrived. Thursday Wilhite was back in court, surrounded by eight deputies. There, he was officially charged with two counts of first degree murder.

The family has created a Go Fund Me page to help with funeral expenses, which can be found here.