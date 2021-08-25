Border Patrol stops convicted child molester from entering U.S.

Agents learn person was also "previously removed from their country of origin"

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYAM, KECY) - The U.S. Border Patrol arrested an undocumented person with a prior sexual offense Tuesday evening.

Agents say it began around 9 p.m. when U.S.-Mexico border security saw an individual illegally cross into Calexico. Within minutes, they arrested the person and transported them to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.

That's when agents learned the person they had just arrested was a registered sex offender with a previous felony conviction for child molestation out of Gwinnett County, Atlanta, Georgia.

The El Centro Sector's Public Affairs Office clarified that this individual has been "previously removed from their country of origin."

Since October 1, 2020, agents have arrested and/or removed 38 people whom have either been convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges.